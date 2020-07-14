STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Will the Koyambedu wholesale market be reopened? TN to form panel to take final decision

The Koyambedu wholesale market was closed on May 5 and a temporary market in Thirumazhisai was opened on May 11 where  200 wholesale traders were allowed to function

Published: 14th July 2020 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

A huge crowd gathered at the Koyambedu market before it was shut down| Martin Louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is the government planning to reopen the Koyambedu wholesale market which has been shut for more than two months? After rains regularly playing spoilsport by inundating the temporary market in Thirumazhisai, traders have approached the deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam who promised to form a committee of officials and traders to discuss the feasibility of reopening the wholesale market in Koyambedu.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu state president AM Vikramaraja said he and other office bearers called on Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and submitted a representation urging that the temporary market in Thirumazhisai be shifted back to Koyambedu.

"We had submitted a representation to Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam who promised to look into the issue," said Vikaramaraja. He said the deputy Chief Minister had also promised to form a committee which will look into reopening of the Koyambedu market. "The deputy chief minister said that after having discussions with officials, a final decision on traders moving back to Koyambedu wholesale market will be taken," said Vikramaraja. The CMDA member secretary was also present in the meeting.

The Koyambedu wholesale market was closed on May 5 and a temporary market in Thirumazhisai was opened on May 11 where  200 wholesale traders were allowed to function.

Meanwhile, after the meeting with the deputy chief minister, Tamil Nadu Vanikar Sangangalin Peramaippu and Koyambedu vegetable, fruit and flower traders postponed a crucial meeting on July 16 which was to discuss the re-opening of the Koyambedu wholesale market. It is learnt that the traders have assured the government that they will follow social distancing norms as well as wearing masks and other norms to ensure enough care is taken to contain the spread of pandemic.

It is learnt the regular rains and inundation of the temporary market in Thirumazhisai has resulted in officials from the revenue department and public works department conducting a study of Thirumazhisai area so that unplugged drainage systems are blocked and the water is diverted back into the canal.

Official sources said that the state government is working out a strategy so that the temporary market doesn't get impacted.

Sources told The New Indian Express that officials never anticipated that the pandemic would last this long and there was no plan for the monsoons or rains. It is learnt that the land, which lies between two water canals (one adjacent to the market and another one further away), is low-lying and prone to flooding. The farmers who have been tilling the land nearby usually drain out the excess water by diverting it which could cause flooding. The revenue department has been asked to study the entire drainage network in the area and ensure the water flows into the canal rather than entering the market.

Interestingly, the same site has been selected for the Thirumazhisai Bus Terminus, which could also be vulnerable in case of heavy monsoon rains. Responding to the issue, official sources said once the site is elevated, the problem could be resolved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koyambedu market
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp