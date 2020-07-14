Will the Koyambedu wholesale market be reopened? TN to form panel to take final decision

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is the government planning to reopen the Koyambedu wholesale market which has been shut for more than two months? After rains regularly playing spoilsport by inundating the temporary market in Thirumazhisai, traders have approached the deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam who promised to form a committee of officials and traders to discuss the feasibility of reopening the wholesale market in Koyambedu.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu state president AM Vikramaraja said he and other office bearers called on Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and submitted a representation urging that the temporary market in Thirumazhisai be shifted back to Koyambedu.

"We had submitted a representation to Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam who promised to look into the issue," said Vikaramaraja. He said the deputy Chief Minister had also promised to form a committee which will look into reopening of the Koyambedu market. "The deputy chief minister said that after having discussions with officials, a final decision on traders moving back to Koyambedu wholesale market will be taken," said Vikramaraja. The CMDA member secretary was also present in the meeting.

The Koyambedu wholesale market was closed on May 5 and a temporary market in Thirumazhisai was opened on May 11 where 200 wholesale traders were allowed to function.

Meanwhile, after the meeting with the deputy chief minister, Tamil Nadu Vanikar Sangangalin Peramaippu and Koyambedu vegetable, fruit and flower traders postponed a crucial meeting on July 16 which was to discuss the re-opening of the Koyambedu wholesale market. It is learnt that the traders have assured the government that they will follow social distancing norms as well as wearing masks and other norms to ensure enough care is taken to contain the spread of pandemic.

It is learnt the regular rains and inundation of the temporary market in Thirumazhisai has resulted in officials from the revenue department and public works department conducting a study of Thirumazhisai area so that unplugged drainage systems are blocked and the water is diverted back into the canal.

Official sources said that the state government is working out a strategy so that the temporary market doesn't get impacted.

Sources told The New Indian Express that officials never anticipated that the pandemic would last this long and there was no plan for the monsoons or rains. It is learnt that the land, which lies between two water canals (one adjacent to the market and another one further away), is low-lying and prone to flooding. The farmers who have been tilling the land nearby usually drain out the excess water by diverting it which could cause flooding. The revenue department has been asked to study the entire drainage network in the area and ensure the water flows into the canal rather than entering the market.

Interestingly, the same site has been selected for the Thirumazhisai Bus Terminus, which could also be vulnerable in case of heavy monsoon rains. Responding to the issue, official sources said once the site is elevated, the problem could be resolved.