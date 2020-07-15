STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Amid COVID-19 spread, will dengue inflict double whammy on Chennai?

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Gleneagles Global Hospital, says that the symptoms overlap and there are possibilities of a wrong diagnosis

Published: 15th July 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Chennai is battling COVID-19, seasonal endemics like dengue and malaria have already arrived, causing concerns among residents and posing a challenge to health care institutions.

Lately, residents across the city have raised complaints over the mosquito menace, especially in north Chennai, where most people save potable water in pots and drums.

The corporation's COVID-19 fever camp staff say that a few cases of dengue were found in the camps and patients were given treatment. "We have recorded at least five cases of dengue in the past week," says a doctor, handling a fever camp in Zone-5 Royapuram.

Residents in Old Washermenpet, Tondiarpet, Royapuram and in areas like Kodambakkam too have said the mosquito menace has been high lately. To tackle the crisis, the civic body had transferred all its 3500 domestic breeding checkers who were on COVID-19 duty back to vector control work.

However, the bigger problem here is that the symptoms for dengue, malaria and COVID-19 are similar, which would be a challenge for the city.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Gleneagles Global Hospital, says that the symptoms overlap and there are possibilities of a wrong diagnosis.

"A person may have symptoms of dengue but if he had had COVID-19 earlier and recovered, chances of a PCR test showing that he is positive are still there even a month after the infection. Thus, the person could be taken for a COVID patient but his dengue illness would be missed out," said Dr Swaminathan.

Dr Swaminathan said apart from that, the vector-borne illnesses would overburden hospitals. "Dengue or malaria patients could be treated as outpatients in this crisis. This way, hospital beds would be reserved for COVID-19," he said.

He added that the monsoon season gives rise to infectious diseases and an early diagnosis of dengue is required for patients with symptoms.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr Vijayalakshmi B of Kauvery Hospital said that identifying respiratory symptoms from other symptoms is key to differentiate between the two diseases.

"For dengue, respiratory symptoms may not be there which is not the case for COVID," she said.

Dr Vijayalakshmi said that if mosquito-borne diseases rise, it would be a challenge to isolate patients at hospitals.

"Currently, the city is getting a breather with cases coming down. We have to take all precautionary measures to prevent dengue and similar seasonal infections," she said.

She said that people should keep a check on water saved in their houses and it must not be kept for more than a week.

Dr Swaminathan said that mosquito control work should be ramped up in the city and awareness messages on dengue must be sent out to everyone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Dengue Dengue in Chennai
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp