Is your mobile phone causing you neck pain?

Dr Rajeev Rajesh By

Express News Service

The increase in use of smartphones has led to more Indians being connected than ever before. According to a survey, Indians spend one third of their waking hours looking at their phone screens. This puts stress on the cervical spine, causing neck pain.

A 15-degree tilt can put pressure of 25 pounds on the spine. The pose is quite unnatural, and the long-term accumulation of force places irregular stress on the spine and the surrounding tissues. Here are a few postural adjustments you can make:

Look ahead: Raise the phone to eye level. This will minimise the neck bend and ensure that your spine is erect. If you are not comfortable raising the device every time you use it, then train yourself to scan your eyes down instead of bending your neck.

Check your posture: Maintain the curvature of the spine when you are using the device seated. If you have to use the device for an extended time period, get yourself a chair with back support and make sure your arms are rested on a flat surface.

Take a break: If you have to use your device for hours, take small breaks to stretch out your back and neck. Limit the use of your device to 15-minute sessions. If your job involves frequent texting, make a phone call instead.

Try stretching: Sit upright and push your chin all the way back. Hold this for a couple of seconds and repeat it a few times. Use the lumbar roll of a straight chair and support the curvature of your lower back. Align your shoulders with your ears. Shoulder retraction exercises are also great for aligning your neck with spine.

Asanas for neck pain