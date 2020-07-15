Not pawsed by the pandemic

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: It’s been a year since Toby, a 2.5-year-old labrador, boarded with Happy Paws Pet Home Stay. The plan was to wait it out at the pet boarding facility while his human parent took some time off for her pregnancy and with the baby. He was set to return home a few months ago. But the lockdown had other plans. Now, his extended stay continues with six other dogs — some of them rescued — at this place run by Saikiran and his mother in Kolapakkam.

While the guests seem to be quite content with the arrangement, business has not been great for Saikiran or others of his ilk. The summer months of March to June are said to be peak season for dog resorts and boarding schools, what with the pet parents looking to travel without the worry of caring for their kids. With the pandemic at large and multiple lockdowns in place, Saikiran has lost the business from his regular clients at this time of the year. He’s only boarded a couple of dogs who were stuck at home in containment zones. “We’ve rescued a few dogs and put them up for adoption. Although people showed interest, those living in a housing complex may have to consider several aspects before taking the dogs home,” he narrates.

Not business as usual

Most boarding schools house only the dogs who have been long-term boarders for various reasons. But the care on offer has been no less. Diyya Vummidi of Top Dog Resort in Uthandi stayed on the premises during the lockdown to ensure that the canine occupants felt at home. “We have 16 dogs staying with us now. One of the pet owners left the dog before lockdown and is stuck in Dubai. Another family is in France. The dogs have gotten used to living here, so they are stable and happy. We did receive a few calls for crisis boarding but we suggested the dogs be left with the owner’s friends or relatives as that is more feasible.

We did tie-up with Tail Alert, an NGO, to rescue abandoned dogs and put them up for adoption,” says Diyya. Despite the dip in business and the general glumness around them, Diyya and guests managed to find some fun where they could. When the lockdown was relaxed, pet owners were allowed to bring their dogs for a spa or pool session at the resort. Adhering to safety protocols listed by the government, the owners were screened for temperature, asked to wear a mask and gloves, and sanitise regularly. “We cleaned and filtered the pool after every session.

Only one dog is allowed per session. That apart, the regulations have been stringent on the ECR, restricting vehicle movements. We somehow stocked up meat and groceries that lasted the whole month. We accommodate patrons if the lockdown is relaxed,” she explains. The facility charges `1,000 per day, including for food. Things haven’t been great at Hotel for Dogs either but its co-founder Adhishwar TA points out that the facility in Chennai (Akkarai) and Bengaluru have very different problems. “The pet owners in Bengaluru mostly belong to the floating population. They have moved to their native places to work from home and have taken the pets along with them. Those that are well off have not had to travel back home and hence do not need to board their dogs. Chennai has taken a massive hit but slowly, as people get back to work, we do see some improvement now and then,” he explains.

Care on offer during a crisis

Compared to the 80-odd dogs they are used to housing in the summer months, the Chennai unit now has only 25 guests. Though regular work has been affected, Hotel for Dogs — and others in the city — has stepped to offer crisis boarding option for people affected by the coronavirus. The Chennai facility gets four-five calls for crisis accommodation every day. “The staff stay with us on the premises so that they are not exposed. Those that go to pick up the dogs don a PPE suit for safety. We do check the temperature of pet owners who come to drop off the dogs. They are allowed only until a particular point inside the facility. The dog is washed before getting admitted.

The entire facility is sanitised and hygiene standards are maintained,” Adhishwar reassures. Adhishwar and team have also been educating their patrons on the misconceptions about the virus spreading through animals; all in the effort to prevent them from abandoning their pets. “We are accepting dogs from owners who’ve tested positive and giving them a concession in prices. Otherwise, people can get negligent about their pets and abandon them,” he says. But it isn’t as simple as charging what the customer is willing to pay, it seems.

“Once you offer a particular price, the customer will fight for it even after the situation gets normal. We have to take all this into consideration before charging the customer; that’s why we have kept it standard,” he details. Hotel for Dog charges Rs 400 for indie breeds and rescues, and Rs 600 for other breeds. Harley and Me on ECR has managed to scale it and offer free boarding for pets whose owners have tested positive. Speaking about the decision, its founder Arunodaya Reddy says, “It’s unfair to expect money from them when they’re already going through a lot.

We are also taking care of our staff by paying them the salary through the lockdown.” He has joined hands with a few doctors to educate pet parents about washing, feeding, grooming, and taking care of their dogs during the pandemic through Zoom sessions. With COVID-19 in mind, the swimming pool at the facility has been shut. Dogs brought in for crisis boarding are washed and kept for a day. “In a way, I’m glad that there have been fewer cases of abandonment in the city. Even during the lockdown, plenty of animal lovers have been feeding the dogs even with the help of the police,” Arunodaya points out.

All hands on deck

Dog House in Red Hills has also been doing a commendable job with crisis boarding since day one of the lockdown. At any given time, they have about 30-40 dogs staying with them. Keerthi Priyadharshini, the founder, tells us that there has been a spike in the number of guests the past one month in particular. “We have several long-term guests here, so we try to make room for the new ones that come in due to emergencies; some of them rescued or adopted. Some owners left them here due to short-term overseas assignments, home renovation, unavailability of domestic help due to the lockdown, and so on. Yes, we do have dogs here whose owners are stranded overseas.

Dogs who came here in January are still here and their committed owners pay for their care,” reveals Keerthi. Their prices are based on whether the dog is small, medium, or large. It ranges between `600 to `900 per day including food. The prices are standard. For long stays, discounts are offered. Transportation fee is charged based on the distance. While they have not faced any major challenges since the lockdown, safety precautions are religiously followed when the rescue teams head to corona- positive homes and containment zones to pick up or drop off dogs.

The staff wear protective gear, maintain social distance, and avoid physical contact with the dogs’ owners. The dog is given a shampoo bath before boarding. Payments are digital. Visitor entry is prohibited on the premises. Their staff sanitise supplies coming in. “Our crisis boarding aims to help pet parents infected with COVID-19. If they are home quarantined or hospitalised, it becomes difficult for them to give their dog adequate attention and care. We step in to look after their dogs until they recover from the crisis. Dogs stay here for anywhere between two weeks and one-and-a-half months. We offer pickup-and-drop services all over Chennai, containment zones included. We feel happy to take care of the dogs under our responsibility,” she says.

What the future holds

While very unusual priorities keep these businesses running, there’s no escaping the uncertainty looming ahead. And every facility has an entirely different take on what’s to come. Saikiran is looking at how disappointed the pets will be when their humans have to return to work when things settle down. “With pet parents working from home, the dogs may get used to the modified lifestyle and think it’s going to be permanent. They may be disappointed or develop behavioural issues when the situation gets normal. Pet parents must consider this aspect when they train their dogs.

We suggest that they leave the dogs at a boarding school every now and then so they get used to not having their owners around,” he suggests. Arunodaya is of the opinion that now is not the time to invest in boarding facilities but is quite content with what he’s been able to do with Hotel for Dogs. “Those that already have liquid cash can manage (their pets themselves). People will now look more for safety measures and quality, so nothing can be compromised.

Only the best (in the business) will survive. We have 3,000 clients; there will be business since most of them are ex-pats and non-Indians,” he says confidently. With pet owners itching to travel when things bounce back to normalcy, the businesses are expecting a surge in demand for vacation boarding. Until then, their priority is to provide a safe home for dogs to ensure they don’t get neglected or abandoned. With them around, all is well for the canine companions, it seems.

CALL AHEAD FOR HELP

If you think you are at risk of contracting the virus, please do not wait until you test positive to arrange care for your dog. Speak to a friend or relative or neighbour, who is healthy and acquainted with your dog, and have them take custody while you wait for your test results. If you test positive, your dog’s guardian should be able to sanitise your dog and send him/her to a boarding facility. Finding out that you’re COVID-19-positive and need hospitalisation can be a nightmare if you haven’t already made a plan for your dog.

OPTIONS AT HAND ● Dog House: 9500058836 ● Harley and Me: 9841122223

● Hotel for Dogs: 9962681194 ● Top Dog Resort: 9962562789 ● Happy Paws: 9962533570