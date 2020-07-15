Power supply to be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday, here's the list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of emergency maintenance, power supply will be suspended in parts of the city on Thursday between 9 am and 2 pm. The power supply will be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Here's the full list of areas: Foreshore Estate, Mandaveli and Santhome, Foreshore Estate, TNHB Quarters, Srinivasapuram, Dooming Kuppam, Mandhavelipakkam, Santhome High Road, Police Quarters, Rohini Garden, Karpagam Avenue, Demonte Sreet, Leith Castle South, Central, North Street, South Canal Bank Road, Norton Road one to four Streets, T S V Koil Street, Adam Street, Kesavaperumal Koil Street, East Madam Street, V K Iyer Road, Mosque Street, First Street to 6th Trust Cross Sreet, 11 to 14 Trust Cross Street, Kutcheri Road, Bazaar Road, Nochikuppam, Devadi Street, North Madam Street, Appu Street, Nochi Nagar, Appu Mudali Street, Dooming Street, Rosary Church Road, Kuil Thottam, Muthu Street, New Street, CID Quarters, CBI Officer, Dhideer Nagar, Nadu Street, Sundareswarar Koil Street and Chithirakulam North and South Street.