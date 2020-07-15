Student moves HC against UGC order on final exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A final year student has moved the Madras High Court with a writ petition on Tuesday challenging an order dated July 6 of the UGC directing all the colleges and Universities to conduct final/terminal semester exams for the final year students in September.

The petition was filed by one Amjath Ali Khan. Among other things, the petitioner contended that the impugned order has singled out the final year students and mandated them to write the final/terminal semester by the end of September, while the entire semester exams for other year students was rescinded.