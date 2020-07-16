STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation begins 'faster' antibody testing for COVID-19 frontline workers

For COVID-19, the RT-PCR method is standard but time consuming and so this test is done in parallel for quicker results, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said

Published: 16th July 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Fever clinic to find Corona on the streets of Kaladipet on Friday in Chennai.

A fever clinic to test for COVID-19 on the streets of Kaladipet in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has initiated antibody testing for COVID-19 frontline workers.

Staff and officials of various ranks including sanitary workers, fever survey staff, volunteers and doctors working under the city corporation will be tested for antibodies, Chennai Corporation
Commissioner G Prakash said.

In the first batch, around 1000 officials across various ranks in the Ripon Building, the corporation headquarters, were tested on Thursday.

The antibody test is said to be faster, throwing out results within a few minutes, and is done using blood samples.

For COVID-19, the RT-PCR method is standard but time consuming and so this test is done in parallel for quicker results, Prakash said.

“If the IgM antibody is detected, they will be initiated into the treatment cycle. If the IgG antibody is detected, they are free but will continue to wear masks and follow precautions. If both of these
are negative, it means they have not been infected so far and have to follow precautions like everyone else,” he said.

The Corporation chief also said that 227 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have given false or incomplete addresses and wrong phone numbers and are untraceable.

“They are unnecessarily scared of being placed in quarantine. They need not be worried. Out of 80,000 (cases), 227 is a small number but we can’t let it go. We are talking to the police and checking every day,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Chennai corporation
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp