STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Hissing away hostilities

To do just that, today, on World Snake Day, Wildlife SOS will be hosting a webinar.

Published: 16th July 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Snakes are the least gifted creatures that I have come across. Their evolution stopped during the dinosaur era and left them with no limbs and just the neural capacity to perform only few functions for survival,” says Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and co-founder of Wildlife SOS that is dedicated to conserving wildlife in India. Environmentalists around the world agree that much awareness needs to be created about these species in both rural and urban areas.

To do just that, today, on World Snake Day, Wildlife SOS will be hosting a webinar. “We get close to 25 calls every day to rescue snakes that have entered apartments or human spaces within the city. Most people are unaware of what to do in a situation where the snake has entered the premises. In a few cases they try to dislodge it themselves, which has only led to catastrophic results,” he says. Every year, the organisation holds a workshop to create awareness, and in this pandemic, they hope to reach to a larger audience through online workshops.

At the seminar today, Kartick and Baiju Raj MV, herpetologist and director of conservation projects at Wildlife SOS, will address the stigma and myths that snakes are deadly and dangerous. “We will be talking about urban conflict mitigation with these reptiles and the dos and don’ts if bitten. We also hope to bust a few myths that linger in people’s minds,” says Kartick. One such myth, he hopes to bust, is that snakes seek revenge since they have a longterm memory.

Deaf and partially blind, snakes rely on their basic senses to feed themselves regularly, let alone feeling the stabbing pangs of revenge. “Be it the sewers or underneath a dumpster, snakes always look for the most peaceful spot they can slither into, and not be disturbed by anyone. They prefer to stay out of the way,” shares Kartick, who has spent 30 years spreading awareness about this species. There are 272 species of snakes in the Indian subcontinent.

Of these, only four are venomous — the Russell’s viper, common krait, common cobra and the Saw scaled viper — which can be identified by their broad heads and the arrangement of coloured scales on their back. “Yet most people think that getting bit by a snake leads to instant death. In our sessions, the most common myths about snake bites that we have busted is that one must suck out the blood from the bite. We have explained that is the wrong course of act ion,” he emphasises.

The webinar will be held on Zoom today at 7 pm. One can register at https://zoom.us/ meeting/register/tJ0lfu2tqDss- GdJiYtmijYHzggMiY4YWP2h4 before 6 pm. Registrations are free and one will receive the zoom link on email once registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Snakes viper World Snake Day
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp