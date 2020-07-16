Test Kilpauk mental health institute inmates for COVID-19 within a week: Madras High Court

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to test all 800 inmates in the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk including the staff within one week.

Issuing detailed directions in providing exclusive care and treatment to each of the inmates if they test positive, the court then disposed of the plea filed by the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

According to the petitioner, there are about 20 wards and 800 inmates in the hospital and it is necessary to test all of them. Since most of them are unable to communicate on their symptoms, they are not only vulnerable in contracting the infection very easily but also play a part in the chain of transmission, added the petitioner.

A division bench of justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha recorded the submissions made by the petitioner and directed the state to provide exclusive care and treatment to all the inmates by testing them.

The state in its reply submitted that all of them are being tested and there is no disparity shown. Depending on the symptoms, inmates will be classified as mild, moderate and severe by the doctors who advise on the care and treatment, the prosecution submitted.

The judges also observed that as far as mental health is concerned, patients require exclusive treatment and not on par with others. The doctors after testing everyone have to decide on the care that needs to be provided within one week, they added.

The judges after issuing instructions disposed of the plea without issuing any notices.