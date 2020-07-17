STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LSD, Ecstasy worth Rs 6 lakh sent from the Netherlands seized in Chennai, two held

The parcels were addressed to two different people in Chennai. Searches were carried out at the addresses and two people have been detained to ascertain their role in the smuggling.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people were detained and a total of 131 MDMA pills, 14 grams of MDMA crystals and 25 LSD stamps valued at Rs 6 lakh recovered from two postal parcels that arrived from the Netherlands at the Foreign Post Office in Chennai.

Air Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary said that working on a tip-off, they opened two parcels which arrived from the Netherlands. The first parcel had a DVD cover and on examination, a plastic pouch was found in which three zip lock packs containing 25 LSD stamps, 31 pink colour MDMA pills and 6 grams of white crystal of MDMA were found.

"These pink colour pills embossed with ‘Coca Cola’ logo contain around 200 mg of MDMA. These LSD stamps are commonly known as Bicycle Day and Hofmann containing 33 micrograms of LSD," a press statement said.

The second parcel contained 100 pink colour pills and eight grams of white crystal, both suspected to be MDMA, a narcotics substance. These pills are commonly known as ‘DHL-LKW’are in
shape of truck and contain 297 mg MDMA. These are the strongest pills seized till date.

This is the first time Chennai Air Customs seized LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps. LSD is an extremely potent hallucinogen and its recreational dosage averages between 25 to 80 micrograms. Generally, LSD is soaked onto sheets of absorbent paper with colourful designs which are cut into small, individual dosage units in the shape of stamps. MDMA Crystal is a pure form of MDMA.

