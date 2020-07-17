STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai techie who lost job during lockdown held for abetting wife’s suicide

Unable to bear torture woman records video blaming husband and in-laws before killing self at Virudhachalam; claims man was having an affair in Chennai 

Representational image

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Banks give loans only after sufficient guarantees and supporting documents are produced. Some men, when faced with a crisis, know that it is a circuitous route to take, ergo, they metamorphose their wives into human banks, from whom they demand money with a sense of entitlement. The yield of this Kafkaesque-styled, much sanctified exploitation is called dowry. The practice of dowry continues to ruin lives.

The wife of a Chennai-based techie, who was forced by her in-laws to get more dowry after her husband lost his job committed suicide on Wednesday. The incident happened in Virudhachalam and the town police arrested the man and his parents, after the video recorded by the deceased went viral. A Vijaykumar (28) of Virudhachalam married Shobana (26) of Kallakurichi two years ago.  The couple have a one-year-old boy and were living in Chennai.

But, after Covid outbreak, the family moved to their native. According to the police, “Vijaykumar wanted to start a business after getting sacked. As he needed capital, he, along with his parents Selvarani (45) and Anbalagan (53) allegedly tortured his wife to get money from her family.”  “Unable to bear the torture, Shobana committed suicide after recording a video, claiming that her in-laws constantly harassed her for money,” added the police. She also claimed Vijaykumar was in a relationship before marriage and continued to pursue it even after marriage.

