Chennai techie who lost job during lockdown held for abetting wife’s suicide

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Banks give loans only after sufficient guarantees and supporting documents are produced. Some men, when faced with a crisis, know that it is a circuitous route to take, ergo, they metamorphose their wives into human banks, from whom they demand money with a sense of entitlement. The yield of this Kafkaesque-styled, much sanctified exploitation is called dowry. The practice of dowry continues to ruin lives.

Minister D Jayakumar inspects the

Covid-19 test centre at KHM Medical

Centre in North Chennai | P Jawahar/Express

The wife of a Chennai-based techie, who was forced by her in-laws to get more dowry after her husband lost his job committed suicide on Wednesday. The incident happened in Virudhachalam and the town police arrested the man and his parents, after the video recorded by the deceased went viral. A Vijaykumar (28) of Virudhachalam married Shobana (26) of Kallakurichi two years ago. The couple have a one-year-old boy and were living in Chennai.

But, after Covid outbreak, the family moved to their native. According to the police, “Vijaykumar wanted to start a business after getting sacked. As he needed capital, he, along with his parents Selvarani (45) and Anbalagan (53) allegedly tortured his wife to get money from her family.” “Unable to bear the torture, Shobana committed suicide after recording a video, claiming that her in-laws constantly harassed her for money,” added the police. She also claimed Vijaykumar was in a relationship before marriage and continued to pursue it even after marriage.

Poet Manushyaputhiran tests positive for Covid

Tiruchy: Poet and DMK supporter Manushyaputhiran tested positive for Covid on Thursday. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchy. The 52-year-old poet, who stays in Chennai, came to his native Thuvarankurichi before the lockdown was imposed. He did not step out much and had contact only with some vendors. He is diabetic and recently underwent a heart surgery in Chennai.