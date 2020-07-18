STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Private schools, colleges can collect 75% fees

40% can be collected as advance on or before Aug 31, rest 35% when classes begin

Published: 18th July 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private unaided colleges and schools have been permitted by the High Court to collect 75 per cent of the fee amount from students and parents for the academic year 2020-21. The court gave the decision in view of the uncertainty over the opening of the colleges and schools due to the Covid pandemic.   

Of this, 40 per cent can be collected as advance fees on or before August 31. The balance 35 per cent shall be collected within two months from the date of reopening and commencement of physical classes, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said on Friday. The judge was passing interim orders on a batch of over 30 PIL petitions from the private educational institutions challenging an order dated April 20 of the government preventing them from collecting the full fees and at the same time directing them to pay the salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The judge said that he was passing this order taking into consideration the present situation and to find an interim solution to clear the logjam and to balance the interest of all the stakeholders. The immediate requirement for the present is that the institutions must kick start their functioning. To get it materialised, these unaided institutions require some flow of funds, the judge added. 

The unaided private institutions shall collect the arrears of fees payable for 2019-2020 on or before September 30. If any student has already paid the entire fees including arrears, the same shall not be a ground to claim refund of the fees, the judge made it clear. The Fee Committee, constituted by the government, shall immediately start the process of the determining the tuition fees for the respective institutions and make an attempt to complete the same within eight months from August 2020.

The payment of balance if any, shall be determined after the final decision of the Committee, the judge said. The directions given to the fee Committee will not in any way prejudice the rights of the institutions which had already challenged the jurisdiction of the determination of the fees and pending before this court and the Supreme Court, the judge added. He also made it clear that the teaching and non teaching staff shall not insist for any increment in salary and/or DA, until the restoration of normalcy and further orders of this court.

The State government shall immediately take into consideration the request made by the institutions to supply text books and note books to the students either free of cost or at some nominal rates. For this purpose, it can get the particulars from the respective institutions regarding the students who are in dire straits and it can also be confined to those students. This direction is issued purely in the interest of the students who should not be deprived of education due to their inability to purchase textbooks and notebooks, the judge added and confidently hoped that the government will come up with a positive response in this regard. The matter will be taken up for hearing on October 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp