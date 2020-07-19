Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on July 21, here's the full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of maintenance, power supply will be suspended in Manali and Pallavaram areas on Tuesday between 9 am and 2 pm. The power supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed. The details of the localities are below:



Manali: Kamarajar Salai, Padasalai, Chinnasekkadu, Parthasarathy Street, Rajasekar Nagar,

Padavattamman Street, Baljipalayam. East Pallavaram: Arumalai Chavadi, Periyar Nagar,

Lakshman Nagar, Subam Nagar, Amman Nagar, Sara Nagar, Patchai Amman Nagar.



West Pallavaram: Mariamman Koil St, Indira Gandhi Road, GST Road, Kannabiran Koil Street and

Olympia Ground, said the statement from Tangedco.