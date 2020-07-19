Thiruvottiyur zone in Chennai tops COVID-19 death rate chart

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: While it may not be among what were called the most ‘challenging’ zones for the city corporation and the State Government in terms of COVID-19 control, Thiruvottiyur zone has been at the top of the death rate charts for over a month.

While the city’s overall death rate was at 1.66% as on Saturday, Thiruvottiyur had a death rate of 2.32%, recording a total of 73 deaths. At the same time last month, it has recorded 26 deaths with a death rate of 1.93%.

Although the highest number of Covid 19 cases were in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Teynampet and Kodambakkam, these zones had a lower death rate than Thiruvottiyur. With 191 and 206 deaths respectively, Tondiarpet and Teynampet zones recorded a mortality rate of 2.21%, the next highest.

The reason for Thiruvottiyur’s comparatively higher death rate, said officials, was the high number of people with comorbidities in the zone.

Recently over 15,000 people with comorbidities in the Thiruvottiyur zone alone were identified; they have been encouraged to take part in the health camps which were held in the zone, said a corporation official in the zone.

An IAS official said several measures were underway to tackle the issue. As part of this, a zonal control centre was set up which will follow up on all cases that are referred to by the health sector and outreach workers.

“The last week was ‘co morbidity care week’ in Thiruvottiyur, launched by the Revenue Minister. Special health camps were organised for renal, ECG, Covid and blood tests along with checking blood pressure and diabetes. This will continue,” he said.

“We are also creating awareness and focusing on preventive care. Consequently, you will see that the positive cases (new cases recorded each day) have dipped the most in our zone even though more people are being tested,” he added.

According to data released by the city corporation, Thiruvottiyur recorded the highest dip of 6.5% , in the zone wise growth of new cases, considered to be a good sign for the zone.

Sholinganallur has the lowest death rate among the 15 zones of the city corporation, with 0.64%.