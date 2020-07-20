DMK’s is the only government dissolved for disorder: Law Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam on Sunday said DMK is the only party in the country whose government was dismissed for not maintaining the law and order in the State, hence it has no right to blame the law and order situation in the State under the AIADMK government.

DMK president M K Stalin condemned the murder of DMK panchayat president D Paramaguru that took place near Thirunindravur a few days ago and blamed the poor maintenance of law and order for the incident.

Responding to this, in a statement, Shanmuguam said DMK party men had been arrested in connection with the murder. “Stalin must know that his party men were involved in the murder, but he chose to blame the police who have been tirelessly working during pandemic.” The minister said Thiruporur DMK MLA L Idhayavarman had been arrested for opening fire and possessing illegal guns. “For these incidents one should hang his head in shame. But Stalin is a person incapable of condemning such incidents.”