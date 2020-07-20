STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras raises Rs 113 crore during 2019-20 financial yr from its alumni, corporate firms via CSR

According to officials, the figures of 2019-20, present a significant growth in fundraising by the institute, from Rs 4 crore during 2010-11.

Published: 20th July 2020 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has raised a sum of Rs 113 crore during the 2019-20 financial year from its alumni and corporate firms via CSR, claiming it to be the highest amount raised in a financial year by an educational institution in India.

According to officials, the figures of 2019-20, present a significant growth in fundraising by the institute, from Rs 4 crore during 2010-11.

"This is possibly the first time any educational institution in India has raised over Rs 100 crore in a financial year.

Notably, we are leading all other IITs by quite a bit.

While raising funds for various causes is essential, we also want to ensure that a significant fraction of alumni is broadly interested in the growth of the institute," Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said.

"The institute started the decade with about 200 donors giving to IIT Madras (in 2010-11) and closed the decade with over 1,000 alumni giving back in 2019-20.

Over half of these alumni are new and first-time donors, which is a very encouraging sign.

The fund will be used to support augmenting the campus infrastructure, research and development projects and diverse student and faculty initiatives," he added.

The office of alumni relations and the office of institutional advancement (OIA) have been established by the institute to raise funds from alumni and other corporate well-wishers through corporate social responsibility (CSR).

"The OIA is about four-years-old and currently has extension offices in Mumbai as well as in Delhi.

The institute has also established a not-for-profit foundation in the US, the UK, Canada, Singapore, and Germany to raise funds from alumni in those respective countries," Panchagnula.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT Madras IIT Madras raises money
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods worsen: Death toll reaches 85 and Kaziranga inundated, more rain expected
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp