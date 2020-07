Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on July 22. Here's the full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate the maintenance, the power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Melur, and Mathur areas on Wednesday between 9 am and 2 pm, said a statement from Tangedco. The power supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

The localities are as follows:

Melur: Minjur town, TH road, Theradi Street, Seemapuram, R.R.Palayam, Ariyanvoyal, Pudhupedu, Nandhiambakkam, Melur, Pattamandhiri, Vallur, Athipattu, S.R.Palayam, G.R.Palayam, Kondakarai, Pallipuram, Vazhuthigaimedu.

Tambaram – Chitlapakkam: Ragavendra Salai, Chitlapakkam 3rd Main Road, Ramanar Street, Ponniamman Nagar and MMDA Nagar, Kattabomman Street.

Mathur: Chinna Samy Nagar, MMDA 1st and 2nd Main Road, Omalumedu Street, Sakthi Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Telecom Nagar, Periya Mathur, Pudhu nagar, Manjambakkam Erikarai, Parvathipuram, Industrial Garden, Srinivasa Modern Town, Annai Nagar, Vetri Nagar, Dhanalakshimi nagar, Chettimedu.