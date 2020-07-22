Chennai woman chases mobile snatchers in auto, nabs one with the help of passers-by

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman, who was relieved of her mobile phone in Ashok Nagar by a bike-borne duo, chased them in an autorickshaw for about a kilometre and managed to nab one of them with the help of others.

The incident happened on Monday morning when Geethapriya of J Jafferkhanpet, an ME graduate, who works in a private firm in Kancheepuram district, was waiting for her office bus at 11th Avenue in Ashok Nagar.

"While a bike-borne duo snatched her phone and fled the spot, she boarded an autorickshaw and chased them. Near the Government primary hospital in KK Nagar, she managed to catch hold of the person driving the bike with the help of passers-by, but the pillion rider managed to escape with her phone," said a police officer.

Kumaran Nagar police, who investigated the case, said the person who was nabbed was a juvenile and two stolen mobile phones were seized from him. Based on his statement, the other offender, also a juvenile, was found and Geethapriya's phone was retrieved.

The Chennai city police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal met Geethapriya at his office and commended her for the courage she had shown.

