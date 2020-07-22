STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Thiru Vi Ka Nagar a cause for concern with highest growth rate of COVID-19 cases

The positivity rate in the city overall is around 10-12% while the positivity rate in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar is now around 22%, said officials

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 test

A health worker collects a sample of a Greater Chennai Corporation employee for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test (Photo | PTI)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the Chennai corporation’s chart on zone wise growth rate of COVID-19 cases released daily, the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone has remained on top for the last four days.

The chart conveys the daily increase in COVID-19 cases using a seven day average.

While Thiru Vi Ka Nagar drew praise for being among the first zones to bring COVID-19 cases under control a month ago, its ascent to the top of the charts now comes as a concern to residents.

The positivity rate in the city overall is around 10-12% while the positivity rate in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar is now around 22%, said officials.

“The increase in new cases is mainly because we have increased the number of tests conducted in the zone. We have begun drawing more samples from market areas and other places in general,” said a senior official overseeing the COVID-19 containment work in the zone.

The zone recorded a 5% dip in the number of new cases on July 17 following which it crept up by 11.9% on Tuesday and 10.3% on Wednesday

Moreover, the zone’s death rate is also a cause of concern. It has a death rate of 2.23% when the death rate in the city is at 1.67%.

In the last five days, between July 17 and 21, it recorded close to 20 deaths.

“We are analysing why the numbers are what they are. I’ve been told that in the last ten days there has been a slight decrease in the number of deaths but we are yet to analyse the trends completely. We are looking into it,” said a senior official.

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar was one of the first zones to be affected by COVID-19 in the city alongside Royapuram. After an initial rise due to a prayer meeting, the zone went on to record the highest number of cases in the city for several weeks before intensive containment efforts by the corporation and monitoring by IAS officials brought the number of cases down by early June.

As on July 22, it has 1171 active cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thiru Vi Ka Nagar COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp