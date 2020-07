Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on July 23, check out full list here

By Express News Service

To facilitate maintenance, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday between 9 am and 2 pm. The power supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

The details of the localities are as follows:

Pattabiram: Bharathiyar Nagar, Kakkanji Nagar, IAF Road, Sasthiri Nagar, Babu Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, PTMS, Uzhaipalar Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Gengu Reddy Kuppam, Vignaraja Nagar.

West Pallavaram: Chavadi Street, Durga Road, Thiru.Vi.Ka Street, Railway Station Road, GST Road and IHFD Colony. In the areas of East Pallavaram: Malliga Nagar, Padmanaban St, Kattabomman Nagar, Arul Murugan Nagar, Thiru Murugan Nagar, Vignesh Nagar Extension and Susil Street.

Madambakkam: Anna Nagar, Sudharson Nagar, North Mada Veethi, Ramana Nagar, Kozhipannai, Santhi Nikethan Colony, Parvathi Nagar (North), Balaji Nagar, APN Nagar, Karpagam Nagar, IAF Road, Madha Nagar, Ricky Garden, Mahadevan Nagar, Kamachi Nagar, Sumar City.

Kadappaeri: TNHB Colony Phase 1,2,3, Duruga Nagar, Umayalapuram, Chelliamman Nagar, Meenachi Nagar, Chandran Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, Shankar Nagar, New Colony 1 st Main Road to 7 th Main Road, New Colony 1 st Cross street to 18 th Cross Street, Mummoorthy Nagar, Kakilanchavadi, GST Road East, West, Fire Station, Chrompet GH, TB Hospital, Nagappa Nagar, Lakshipuram, Kamatchi Nagar, CLC Works Road, Hasthinapuram Main Road, Shankarlal Jain Street, Santhana Krishnan Street, Mahadevanstreet, Ramakrishna Street, Rajajistreet, Ramakrishnaroad, Centuarygarden, Jyothi Nagar 4th Street, Ramachandraiyer Street, Chitlapakkam 1st Main Road, Subramani Street, Jyothi Nagar, Sangam Road, Anna Salai Main Road, Maduvappa Street, Velappar Street, Ponnappar Street, Padasalai Street, Ramasamy Street, Nalladuraipillai Street, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Reddamalai Srinivasan Street, Ambedkar Street, M.C.Raja Street, Sabapathy Street, Gothandam Nagar, T.S.Lakshmannagar, Kalyanipuram, Bruke Estate, Moovendhar Street, Jeevanadam Street, Arkeeswarar Colony, Lakshmipuram Kulakkarai Street, Kumarasamyachari Street, Sounderammal Street, Sripuram, Saraswathypuram, Engayiram Street, Kannayiram Street, Abdul Kalam Road, Samundeeswari Nagar, Delhi Street, Muthupalaniyappan Nagar, Swamy Street, Sivansankaran Street.