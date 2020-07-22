With thieves on the prowl, these cops in Chennai want to be informed if you leave town

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents living in the jurisdiction of the Adyar police district in Chennai have been requested to inform the cops when they are going out of town.

Police officers said it was a measure to control thefts as many people are leaving for their hometowns during the lockdown. Residents can contact 87544 01111 to inform their address and approximate date of return.

"Locked houses might be a prey for thieves and hence we request the public to send their home addresses along with the date when they will be back. This will help the patrol police check the houses during the night," said V Vikraman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Adyar), who hit upon the initiative.

A separate Twitter handle has also been opened for the Adyar police district (@DCP_Adyar) to make public announcements.

The Adyar police district comprises Adyar, Thoraipakkam, Neelankarai, Taramani, Saidapet, Guindy, Velachery, Semmencherry and Thiruvanmiyur.