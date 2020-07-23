STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rs 10-doctor, who served and saved many poor people, dies in Chennai

After waging a brave battle against Covid-19, the city’s ‘`10 doctor’ died of respiratory failure on early Wednesday morning.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Dr C Mohan Reddy (84) charged only Rs 10 for consultation from poor patients, and even treated many outpatients in his mid-tier hospital during the lockdown.

Dr C Mohan Reddy (84) charged only Rs 10 for consultation from poor patients, and even treated many outpatients in his mid-tier hospital during the lockdown. (Photo | Express)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After waging a brave battle against Covid-19, the city’s ‘Rs 10 doctor’ died of respiratory failure on early Wednesday morning. Well known for his philanthropic services, Dr C Mohan Reddy (84) charged only Rs 10 for consultation from poor patients, and even treated many outpatients in his mid-tier hospital during the lockdown.

Dr Reddy tested positive for Covid-19 on June 25 and was admitted to a private hospital. “He had recovered after some days. On Wednesday, however, he collapsed suddenly and died of respiratory failure,’’ Dr CMK Reddy, brother of the deceased, told Express. 

When the news spread during the day, a pall of gloom fell over Villivakkam neighbourhood, especially the slum areas. A nurse at Dr Reddy’s hospital said the 84-year-old doctor used to treat patients even for free if he felt they couldn’t afford the cost.

Born in 1936 in Nellore, Dr Reddy had his early education in Gudur, and later graduated from Kilpauk Medical College. After serving briefly in the railways as a general practitioner, he started the Mohan Nursing Home in Villivakkam.

The 30-bed centre catered to the poor people in and around the locality.  A bachelor all his life, he lived in the hospital so that nobody misses treatment even at odd hours. “We told him to come home and stay with us during the lockdown, but he asked, who will be there for patients if I leave?’’ recalls Dr CMK Reddy.
“Our mother also lived for the poor.

I would often ask her in her declining years why she was struggling so much to help others. She would then ask me what was the point of her living another two years if she couldn’t help others. My brother followed in her footsteps,” he added. Dr Reddy, on the occasion of his birthday on June 23, distributed food for to many destitutes, who were affected by the lockdown.

He never said no to anyone who approached him, CMK Reddy said. “He used to donate money to temples, mosques, churches and orphanages in the area,” he further said. Recalling Dr Reddy’s decades of service, Kalyanam Krishnamurthy, one of his close associates, said that Dr Reddy often made donations to various organisations and schools in Villivakkam. For his philanthropic services, Dr Reddy was felicitated by the then Tamil Nadu Governor K Rosaiah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Dr C Mohan Reddy chennai
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp