Wakf Board election on August 19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Election for the members of Tamil Nadu Waqf Board will be held on August 19. The Mutawallis who intend to cast their vote by post should apply for postal ballot in the form prescribed. All applications should reach the Returning Officer by 5 pm on August 8 in person or through post. The filled-in postal ballots should reach the RO on or before August 19 by 10 am, mentioned in a release.