STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: Nine of the 15 Chennai Corporation zones now free of barricaded streets

The Corporation zones which are free of containment zones are Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur

Published: 24th July 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

chennai lockdown

Local residents of Vyasarapadi area seen crossing barricades put up to prevent movement during lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine of the 15 zones of the Chennai Corporation are free of any barricaded streets as the city now has just 62 containment zones in all. Earlier, in June, there were about 230 containment zones.

The Corporation zones which are free of containment zones are Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

Officials said that two more Corporation zones - Teynampet and Valsaravakkam - could soon be relieved as well, as they just have three and one active containment zone respectively.

"There has not been a huge spike in these zones and currently the active zones too would be removed as they are nearing the 14-day duration," the official said.

For a zone to be removed from the containment list, it must not have even one active case for 14 continuous days while for a new zone to be marked on the list, it must have five index positive cases and 20 positive contacts.

If the street does not meet the criteria, the civic body would just seal an individual house and not the entire street.

Among the Corporation zones, Kodambakkam, which had a whopping 134 containment zones during the lockdown, now has just 22.

While Chennai seems to have stabilised cases by various measures like ramping up tests and holding fever camps, they have not decreased.

Positive cases in Chennai recorded a 0.8 percent increase in the last seven days, while cases are on the rise in nine Corporation zones, the highest being in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar at 5.3 percent.

Officials said that there is clearly a rise in growth rate as people are moving out now but it is not very big. "There is no spike in cases and discharge rate is also very high. We can bring down the positivity to five percent if everyone wears a mask without fail," the corporation official said.

Chennai's positivity rate as of Friday is at 11.23 percent while 83 percent people have recovered. Active cases are at 15 percent and mortality at 2 percent.

Check out the list here:

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai containment zones COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID19 victim for burial. (Image for representation | PTI)
COVID-19 deaths: Telangana state govt says 10 a day, cemetery says 30+
Muslims offer prayers outside the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia following Turkey's Council of State's decision that paved the way the landmark monument be turned from a museum into a mosque. (Photo | AP)
Turkey's Hagia Sophia opens as a mosque for Muslim prayers
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp