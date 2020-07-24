STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Members of transgender community perform 'Kolattam' to raise COVID-19 awareness

The performance was organised by Sahodaran, a community-based transgender organisation, in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Published: 24th July 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 03:51 PM

Kolattam

Jaya, General Manager of Sahodaran said they have so far performed in zones 9 and 11 of the city. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Members of the transgender community in Tamil Nadu's Chennai performed Kolattam folk dance on Thursday to raise awareness about COVID-19.

"We are an organisation that focuses on lesbian, gay, bisexual, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) rights and sexual health. During this lockdown, we have decided to also spread awareness about COVID-19. During the last two months, we have organised awareness and prevention programmes across Chennai city. Kolattam is one of the most historical dances of our state and people warmly welcomed us and many have enjoyed our performances," Jaya, General Manager of Sahodaran said.

She said they have so far performed in zones 9 and 11 of the city.

Tamil Nadu now has a total of 1,92,964 COVID-19 cases, including 52,939 active cases, 1,36,793 recoveries/discharges and 3,232 fatalities, the state's health department said.

