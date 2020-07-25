Bid to smuggle Ecstasy pills from Europe foiled in Chennai, two detained

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Air Customs foiled a bid to smuggle in Ecstasy pills and MDMA crystals from Germany and the Netherlands and detained two people, including a woman, according to Chennai Air Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary.

Working on a tip-off, four parcels were zeroed in at foreign post office in Chennai. On opening the first parcel which arrived from Germany, two plastic pouches were found inside and on examination, 100 red colour and 50 blue colour MDMA pills were found concealed, Chaudhary said.

These red colour pills embossed with the logo of Tesla contain 224 mg of MDMA, while the blue colour pills with EA SPORTS embossed over them contain 176 mg of MDMA. On examination of the second parcel which had arrived from the Netherlands, 100 peach colour MDMA pills were found. These pills were in the shape of a human skull known as MY BRAND/Totenkopf Skull and contain 248 mg MDMA.

On opening the third parcel which had arrived from the Netherlands, 26 pink color pills of MDMA were found. These pills bore the name Jurassis and had an image of a dinosaur. They contained around 300mg MDMA. The fourth parcel on examination was found to contain 7 grams of MDMA Crystal. A total of 276 MDMA pills and 7 grams of MDMA crystals valued at Rs 9 lakh were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, he said.

Two parcels were addressed to different persons in Chennai. As a follow-up action, searches were carried out and one person has been detained to ascertain his role in the smuggling of the drugs.

Two other parcels were destined to addresses outside Chennai. One was found addressed to a person in Auroville near Puducherry. The consignee was found to be an Indian woman working as a volunteer there. She has been detained to ascertain her role in the smuggling.

Another parcel was found destined to an address in Salem district and on enquiry it was found that the addressee name was fake. Further investigation is on.