Case against ABVP national president for 'urinating' on neighbour's doorstep in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Saturday.

The Adambakkam police registered a case against the doctor after his 62-year old neighbour lodged a complaint accusing him of harrassing her including urinating and throwing used surgical masks at her doorstep.

She also submitted CCTV footage and photos which showed a man clad in a blue shirt, supposedly Dr Subbiah, urinating at her doorstep.

It all started when the woman had rented out her parking space for Rs 1,500 to the doctor. "Since January, the doctor had not paid the money which led to a fight between the duo," said a police source.

In the complaint, the women mentioned that he had thrown used surgical masks, garbage and muck after which she installed a CCTV camera at her doorstep on July 5. On July 10, at 9.11 pm, the camera recorded the man urinating in front of the house.

Dr Subbiah Shanmugam is a professor and Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Kilpauk Medical College and Government Royapettah Hospital and is also the national president of the ABVP.

On Saturday, after the incident went viral on social networking sites, the police registered a case under sections 271 and 427 of the IPC and Prevention of TN Women Harassment Act.