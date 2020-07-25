STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Not just a pest

The prolonged lockdown has given us the perfect opportunity to experience the delights offered by the flora and fauna around us.

Published: 25th July 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

forest

For representational purposes

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The prolonged lockdown has given us the perfect opportunity to experience the delights offered by the flora and fauna around us. Along with the petrichor brought by the unexpected showers, one can spot pretty butterflies, dainty dragonflies and the oft-misunderstood moths, flitting away near thickets of bushes and trees. It is during the months of July-September that a variety of moths make an appearance in the plethora of ecosystems that Chennai has to offer.

Tagged as pests by farmers, moths are in fact strong indicators of a healthy ecosystem. To appreciate their presence and the perks they bring with it, naturalists have tagged this week (July 18 to 26) as National Moth Week. “We have over 12,000 species of moth in India. In March 2019, three of us from the Madras Naturalists Society (MNS) set out to study the various species of moths that are habitual to the tropical and estuarial ecosystems of the Adyar Estuary,” says M Yuvan, a naturalist affiliated with MNS, who has studied a few species in captivity to understand their lifecycle and natural behaviours.

Photos: M Yuvan and Vikas Madhav

They conducted a year-long study and documented 82 moth species in the area. Vikas Madhav, a naturalist and contributor adds, “Multiple groups around Chennai have documented close to 250 species of moths in the city.” With what has been documented so far, we know that most moths are non-migratory. Their life span depends on their size. Larger moths live up to several weeks while the smaller ones complete their cycle within a few days. Yuvan points out that moths pupate under the soil. Unlike their cousins, the butterflies, moths settle in the foliage that coats the topmost layer of soil, during the day. They have been observed to emerge during or after a bout of rainfall.

These nocturnal insects also exhibit a phenomenon called diapause. “It is when the moth pupae go into hibernation while waiting for ideal conditions for the adult moth to emerge,” Yuvan explains. The period of diapause is variable and can go up to a few months as well. All development of the larva is suspended during this time and normal pupae emerge within a week. After spending close to two days to a fortnight in a glutinous egg, newly emerged adult moth larvae sustain themselves by feeding on nearby plants. However, some have restricted dietary requirements. While most moth caterpillars can break down most kinds of plant matter, there are few that can only digest a particular species. Once out of the pupae stage, adult moths lose the ability to regenerate. They have liquid diets like nectar or sugar water, but cannot digest much else. “The life of an adult moth heavily depends on what it consumes as a larva,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp