OPS reviews the design of  Kuthambakkam bus terminus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday chaired a meeting of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and reviewed ongoing projects, including design for the new bus terminus at Kuthambakkam.

It is expected to come up in 20 acres with amenities such as depots for buses, parking, restaurant and washrooms. The bus terminus is likely to be a facility to shift west-bound buses from the mofussil bus terminus at Koyambedu. Sources said that even during the last meeting, the bus terminus was the main focus.

It is learnt that the Deputy CM urged the officials to review works regularly and accord speedy approvals to projects. Housing and Urban Development department Principal Secretary Rajesh Lakhoni and other officials were present in the meeting. Besides this, the discussions were routine, said a official sources.