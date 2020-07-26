Chennai woman requests to withdraw harassment complaint against ABVP president, police to go ahead with probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a case was registered against ABVP President Dr Subbiah Shanmugam on the charges of harassing a woman, the complainant has approached the police to withdraw the complaint.

The police said that the complainant requested to withdraw the complaint since the accused had apparently apologised to the woman.

However, Adambakkam police said that they would proceed with the investigation since an FIR has been registered and added that the complainant can explain the same to the magistrate and close the case if they wish to.

Meanwhile, an audio clip claiming the involvement of RSS and BJP members to save Subbiah has since gone viral on social media.

An alleged conversation of Subbiah and a neighbour can be heard in the over two minute-long clip that claims that some members of RSS and BJP approached him (Subbiah) and offered to give him a helping hand.

A voice is also heard saying that one local BJP functionary offered to speak with the police inspector to not register the case.

A senior police officer said, "We came to know about the audio through social media forwards and when contacted Dr. Subbiah, he denied that it was his voice. However, we are enquiring to find the veracity of the message."

On Saturday, Adambakkam police registered a case under three sections of the IPC including Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act against Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, an oncologist with a government

hospital, after one Balaji Vijayaraghavan lodged a complaint against the former on July 11 and submitted CCTV footage of the doctor peeing at the doorstep of the survivor at odd hours.

The complainant Balaji Vijayaraghava cited pandemic as a reason to request a withdrawal of the case. "I had a chance to meet the doctor. We discussed everything at large and decided to amicably solve the problem. Being one of the best doctors in the city, his services should never even pause. Withdrawal at this point may sound atrocious, but once again, remember the pandemic we are in. It is more important to save lives than have quarrels," said Balaji Vijayaraghava in a message to Express.

The accused Dr Subbiah was not available for comments.