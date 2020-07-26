STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman requests to withdraw harassment complaint against ABVP president, police to go ahead with probe

The police said that the complainant requested to withdraw the complaint since the accused had apparently apologised to the victim.

Published: 26th July 2020 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

FIR report

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a case was registered against ABVP President Dr Subbiah Shanmugam on the charges of harassing a woman, the complainant has approached the police to withdraw the complaint.

The police said that the complainant requested to withdraw the complaint since the accused had apparently apologised to the woman.

However, Adambakkam police said that they would proceed with the investigation since an FIR has been registered and added that the complainant can explain the same to the magistrate and close the case if they wish to.

ALSO READ | Case against ABVP national president for 'urinating' on neighbour's doorstep in Chennai

Meanwhile, an audio clip claiming the involvement of RSS and BJP members to save Subbiah has since gone viral on social media.

An alleged conversation of Subbiah and a neighbour can be heard in the over two minute-long clip that claims that some members of RSS and BJP approached him (Subbiah) and offered to give him a helping hand.

A voice is also heard saying that one local BJP functionary offered to speak with the police inspector to not register the case.

A senior police officer said, "We came to know about the audio through social media forwards and when contacted Dr. Subbiah, he denied that it was his voice. However, we are enquiring to find the veracity of the message."

On Saturday, Adambakkam police registered a case under three sections of the IPC including Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act against Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, an oncologist with a government
hospital, after one Balaji Vijayaraghavan lodged a complaint against the former on July 11 and submitted CCTV footage of the doctor peeing at the doorstep of the survivor at odd hours.

The complainant Balaji Vijayaraghava cited pandemic as a reason to request a withdrawal of the case. "I had a chance to meet the doctor. We discussed everything at large and decided to amicably solve the problem. Being one of the best doctors in the city, his services should never even pause. Withdrawal at this point may sound atrocious, but once again, remember the pandemic we are in. It is more important to save lives than have quarrels," said Balaji Vijayaraghava in a message to Express.

The accused Dr Subbiah was not available for comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ABVP Dr Subbiah Shanmugam
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp