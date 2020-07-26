STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six college students arrested by Chennai Police in burglary case

The police said they have seized Rs 13 lakh cash, 16.5 sovereigns, two iPhones and four two-wheelers from the accused.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six college students who burglarised the house of one of their relatives, were arrested by the city police on Sunday.

Police said one of the accused, Kumaravel, is a relative of the victim T Selvam (32) of Padi.

Selvam who runs a hydraulic repair services went to his hometown in Cuddalore in June, keeping Rs 19 lakh cash and 18 sovereigns in his house.

Besides the 23-year-old Kumaravel, the other accused are B Dinesh Kumar (19), L Rahul David (20), F Aravind (20), R Nithiyanandam (21) and S Harishkumar (19). Police said that all six were pursuing
different courses in private colleges.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kumaravel had learnt about Selvam leaving town and decided to rob his house with friends as Selvam was financially stable.

"On July 13, he received the call from the landlord that the door was open. Selvam rushed to Chennai and found that the burglars had burned the door to remove the latch and gained entry to escape with valuables," said a police officer.

Korattur police registered a case and arrested all the accused. All six were remanded in judicial custody.

