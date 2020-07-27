COVID-19: Ambattur zone in Chennai has 21% active cases, highest in city

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ambattur zone of the city corporation has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases as on Monday, according to data released by the city corporation.

While the overall active cases in the city was 15%, Ambattur had 21% active cases. A total of 1100 cases were still active in the zone. The number of recovered cases in the zone was 77%, while the figure across the entire city was 83%. The percentage of recovered cases in all other zones, except Ambattur and Kodambakkam (78%), had crossed 80% as on Monday.

According to Corporation officials, a high number of cases had been reported in wards 90 and 91 of the zone. Ward 90 consists of areas such as parts of Anna Nagar West, Thirumangamal main road and

Kamarajar Nagar whereas ward 90 consists of areas such as Ambedkar Nagar, Mogappair Eri scheme and Tamil Nadu Housing Board blocks.

However, after intensive testing in these areas, the numbers have begun to stabilise now, said officials.

“There are some pockets in the zone like in division 91 where we recently had 102 cases. But three weeks ago, we carried out an intensive testing drive and tested about 250 people ,”said a senior

Corporation official.

“Similarly, last week, in division 90, an intensive drive was carried out, testing over 150 samples in a focused manner,” the official added.

Following the activities, the number of new cases has come down in these areas and consequently, the number of active cases will also begin to reduce from the next 4-5 days, said officials.

“Moreover, we have also ramped up testing. On Sunday, we tested about 400 people. On Monday, we have brought it up further, testing 520-550 people in the zone,” the official said.

The population of the zone is around 5.5 lakhs and it has a death rate of 1.5% which is less than the city’s overall 2.12%.