STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man behind Karuppar Koottam channel, Hindu outfit member detained under Goondas Act

A senior police officer said that the action was initiated as both of them were cyber law offenders. The Chennai City Police Commissioner issued the order on Monday.

Published: 27th July 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Surendra Natarajan, after surrendering to the Crime Branch, garlanded Thanthai Periyar’s statue before boarding the van on Thursday | G pattabiraman

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Surendra Natarajan who ran the Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel and SJ Gopal, coordinator of the Hindu Tamil Peravai, have been detained under the Goondas Act by the Chennai police days after their arrest.

A senior police officer said that the action was initiated as both of them were cyber law offenders. The Chennai City Police Commissioner issued the order on Monday.

Surendra Natarajan surrendered to the Puducherry Police on July 16, a few days after a case was registered against the channel by the state unit of BJP claiming that their videos were derogatory in nature against Hindu gods and hurting the sentiments of the religion.

He was arrested under IPC Sections 153 (attacks upon religion), 153(A)(1)(a) (disharmony / feelings of enmity under grounds of religion), 295 (defilement of place of worship), 505 (1)(b) (fear among the public to commit offence against the state) and 505(2) (publishes rumour to create fear).

The next day, on July 17, the Cyber Wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested SJ Gopal, the coordinator of the Hindu Tamil Peravai, for making a video against Islam and its beliefs, linking it to the Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel.

He was arrested on charges of IPC 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), IPC 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and IPC 505(i) (with intent to cause, fear or alarm to the public).

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindu Tamil Peravai Goondas Act Karuppar Koottam
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp