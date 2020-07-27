Now, 12 top Chennai police officers to address public grievances through WhatsApp video calls

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Chennai City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal began addressing grievances of the public through WhatsApp video calls, the 12 Deputy Commissioners of Police in Chennai will also do the same for one hour every Tuesday and Friday.

The addressing of public grievances through WhatsApp video calls was initiated by Chennai City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal in the first week of July. After ten sessions addressing 188 grievances were heard where 129 cases were disposed of, another 40 cases saw a compromise among the complainants and 19 are under process.

The press release from the department said that in view of the positive response from the public, the government has given the green light to extend the facility.

The Greater Chennai City Police comprises of 12 Law and Order Districts. Every district is headed by a Deputy Commissioner and the concerned police officers will address the public every Tuesday and Friday between 12 noon and 1 pm.

The following are the contact numbers for video calls for every District Deputy Commissioner along with the area under their jurisdictions.

St Thomas Mount district- 70101 10833 - Mount, Meenambakkam, Nandambakkam, Pallavaram, Sankar Nagar, Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Palavanthangal, Pallikaranai, Tambaram, Chitlapakkam, Chromepet, Peerkankaranai and Selaiyur.

Adyar District - 87544 01111 - Saidapet, Adyar, Guindy, Sashtri Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Velachery, Neelankarai, Thoraipakkam, Semmencherry, Kannagi Nagar, Kanathur, Taramani and Kumaran Nagar.

T Nagar District - 90030 84100 - Mambalam, Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Pondy Bazaar, Virugambakkam, K K Nagar, Vadapalani, Valasaravakkam, MGR Nagar, Royala Nagar and Teynampet.

Mylapore District - 63811 00100 - Mylapore, Royapettah, Abhiramapuram, Pattinambakkam, Ice House, Marina and Kotturpuram.

Triplicane district - 94981 81387 - Triplicane, Anna Salai, Zam Bazaar, Anna Square, Chindrathripet, Egmore, Nungambakkam, Thousand Lights, Choolaimedu and Childrens Hospital.

Kilpauk District - 94980 10605 - Vepery, Periamet, Kilpauk, Secretariat Colony, Chepet, Ayanavaram and T P Chatram.

Flower Bazaar District - 94980 08577 - North Beach, Esplanade, Fort, High Court, Harbour, Flower Bazaar, Elephant gate, Seven Wells, Kothavalchavadi and Muthialpet.

Washermenpet District - 94981 33110 - Tondiarpet, Korukkupet, New Washermenpet, R K Nagar, Thiruvotriyur, Royapuram, Kasimedu and Fishing Harbour.

Madhavaram District - 94981 81385 - M M Colony, Puzhal, Red Hills, Ennore, Manali and Sathangadu.

Pulianthope District - 63694 23245 - Sembium, Peravallur, TVK Nagar, Pulianthope, Otteri, Vyasarpadi, Basin Bridge, MKB Nagar and Kodungaiyur.

Anna Nagar District - 9176426100 - Aminjikarai, Anna Nagar, Arumbakkam, Koyambedu, Madhuravoyal, Villivakkam, JJ Nagar, Rajamangalam, Thirumangalam, Kolathur and Nolambur.

Ambattur District - 91764 27100 - Ambattur, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Korattur, Thiruverkadu, Avadi, Avadi Tank Factory, Pattabiram, Thirumullaivoyal, Thiruindravur, Poonamallee, Kundrathur, Mangadu and Porur.