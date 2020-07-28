STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Covid case growth slows down in Chennai

Experts say people must not get complacent & priority should be to hasten decline in cases

Published: 28th July 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The average growth of Covid cases in Chennai over the last seven days is now at 0.1 per cent in the negative. This means, the number of people testing positive every day has slowed down. On July 25, the seven day average was 0.5 percent, indicating a very small spike after the daily cases fell down from about 2,400 in July first week, to about 1,100. Since then, the city has recorded cases between 1,100-1,400 every day.

The latest growth rate data indicates that there has been a minor fall in cases in the past week.  Seven Corporation zones – Manali, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiruvika Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, and Alandur – have recorded a growth rate in minus. This means, a large number of people are getting discharged here, while daily new cases are very minimal. However, for officials, the cause for concern is from the remaining zones, mostly from central and south Chennai, where the rate is higher.

Adyar has a growth rate of 3.7 per cent, Sholinganallur has 2.9 per cent, Valsaravakkam has 4.6 per cent, while Ambattur in Central Chennai limits has 4.1 per cent. Madhavaram zone in North Chennai has the highest growth rate of 11.9 per cent, where the government shifted the wholesale fruit market from Koyambedu, after the latter turned into a hotspot. “Rigorous testing from fever camps and contact tracing of those patients have brought in more cases here lately and also, we have been identifying more symptomatic patients. The case growth rate is temporary as once vulnerable population is tested and isolated, it would decline,’’ a zone official said.

Interestingly, 13 Corporation zones in Chennai have a recovery rate of more than 80 per cent, and in that the Tondiarpet zone has a recovery rate of 91 per cent. The zone only has 7 per cent active cases as every day, more people are getting discharged. Meanwhile, Public Health Experts say that people must not get complacent because the city’s case growth rate is zero. “It is a very good sign the case growth rate is zero, but it is also a warning for people that daily we are recording around the same numbers of 1,200 every day,’’ former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy said.

The priority of the people and officials must be to accelerate the decline of Covid-19 cases. “If it’s 100 or 200 cases daily, it is natural for those numbers to remain for a few months before it falls. However, 1,200 is still a big number and it must decline,’’ he said. He added that movement of people within Corporation zones, without a proper purpose, must be restricted in the coming days. “That will help in reducing the cases further,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp