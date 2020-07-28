There’s a new juice truck in town

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To provide Chennaiites with healthy drinks, friends Adhi and Harish have launched Bella Ciao, a juice truck. The pandemic threatened Adhi’s former job and that is when he decided to start a venture that will not require him to loosen his purse strings.

Along with Harish, Adhi, who has a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, came up with the idea of starting the juice truck. Fans of the Spanish web series Money Heist, the duo decided to go with the title of the popular song in the show ‘Bella Ciao’ for their truck.

Their aim is to provide healthy and nourishing natural drinks that aid in boosting the immunity of the consumer. Harish is involved in making their juices nutritious and ensuring it’s affordable. The duo also supports farmers by purchasing raw materials like cane sugar and fat free curd from them.

Bella Ciao is yet to be associated with Zomato or Swiggy. But they deliver to most areas in Chennai through their own delivery fleet.

They plan to soon launch healthy and nutritious meals including breakfast, smoothies, sprouts,

cold/hot salads, and boiled eggs. They are also working on coming up with calorie-based meal plans for customers.

Parked at 11th Avenue Ashok Nagar from 6 am to 6 pm. For deliveries, call: 9150916024 /9176141142. Follow @bella_ciao_fnb on Instagram