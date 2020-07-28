STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

There’s a new juice truck in town

Bella Ciao is yet to be associated with Zomato or Swiggy. But they deliver to most areas in Chennai through their own delivery fleet.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To provide Chennaiites with healthy drinks, friends Adhi and Harish have launched Bella Ciao, a juice truck. The pandemic threatened Adhi’s former job and that is when he decided to start a venture that will not require him to loosen his purse strings.

Along with Harish, Adhi, who has a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, came up with the idea of starting the juice truck. Fans of the Spanish web series Money Heist, the duo decided to go with the title of the popular song in the show ‘Bella Ciao’ for their truck.

Their aim is to provide healthy and nourishing natural drinks that aid in boosting the immunity of the consumer. Harish is involved in making their juices nutritious and ensuring it’s affordable. The duo also supports farmers by purchasing raw materials like cane sugar and fat free curd from them.

Bella Ciao is yet to be associated with Zomato or Swiggy. But they deliver to most areas in Chennai through their own delivery fleet.

They plan to soon launch healthy and nutritious meals including breakfast, smoothies, sprouts,
cold/hot salads, and boiled eggs. They are also working on coming up with calorie-based meal plans for customers.

Parked at 11th Avenue Ashok Nagar from 6 am to 6 pm. For deliveries, call: 9150916024 /9176141142. Follow @bella_ciao_fnb on Instagram

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp