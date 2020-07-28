STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vandalur Zoo to organise webinar and contests on International Tiger Day

Arignar Anna Zoological Park has been a pioneer in the conservation and breeding of many species. One such flagship species is the Royal Bengal Tiger.

A popular spot aong kids, especially in holidays, appears empty in Chennai. The Vandalur zoo is closed as per the government advisory.

A popular spot among kids, especially in holidays, appears empty in Chennai. The Vandalur zoo is closed as per the government advisory. (Photo | EPS/ V.Tharun Mani)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park has been conducting various educational programmes to create awareness about wildlife and its conservation.

To commemorate International Tiger Day on July 29, the Zoological Park is organizing painting and quiz contests. To participate and register in these contests, visit www.aazp.in/wtd. Registration is free and the event is open to all age groups. E-certificates will be provided to all participants, a release said.

An exclusive live webinar and expert talk is also being organized and will be telecast live on the Arignar Anna Zoological Park YouTube channel from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. Expert speakers will share real-time experience and interesting stories about tigers.

To join the webinar session, subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8IufECXfkVw1OaeUXXm5PQ to get the notification when the session is live.

Arignar Anna Zoological Park has been a pioneer in the conservation and breeding of many species. One such flagship species is the Royal Bengal Tiger. The Zoo houses 31 tigers at present which includes 13 white tigers and 18 Bengal Tigers. It has also hand reared many tiger cubs which are orphaned in the wild or abandoned by mothers in the Zoo.

