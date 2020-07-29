Actor booked for unlawful gathering

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Shyam and 12 others were booked and later released on station bail, for unlawful gathering. “Based on a tip-off on Monday, we went to the actor’s apartment in Nungambakkam. They were playing cards and some tokens were also found. But we did not find any money with them. We also checked the CCTV footage and there was no involvement of large-scale gambling,” said inspector Siva Kumar of Nungambakkam police station. They were booked under sections 45 and 46 of the City Police Act.