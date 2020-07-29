STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Are drug peddlers hand in glove with cops? asks Madras High Court

The court orally wondered if the general perception that an officer deputed in narcotics or immoral trafficking can ‘settle’ in one year is true.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered whether there is a collusion between the police and drug peddlers across the country.

The court also orally wondered if the general perception that an officer deputed in narcotics or immoral trafficking can ‘settle’ in one year is true.

The two-member bench, comprising Justices R Kirubakaran and VM Velumani, was hearing a Habeas Corpus plea filed by V Chitra directing the Salem prison authorities to release her husband M Vijaykumar, who was arrested for drug peddling. Vijaykumar of Vellore was caught while transporting 32 kg of ganja from Visakhapatnam to Chennai in 2019.

The bench also observed that drug addiction among the youth has reached an all-time high and the police officers deputed in the narcotics department have to rein in the culprits.

The bench directed the Centre to file a detailed report on involvement of any international drug peddlers in the country, if any. It also sought information from the State on the steps initiated to contain crimes owing to the high penetration of drugs in the market.

