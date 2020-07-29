COVID-19: Recovery rate in Chennai now 85%, Ambattur lags behind rest of city at 77%

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The recovery rate of people infected with COVID-19 in the city touched 85% on Wednesday, according to data of the Chennai corporation.

Of the total 96,438 people who tested positive in the city so far, 81,530 people have recovered, the data said. While 2056 people have died so far, there are 12,852 active COVID-19 cases across all 15 zones in the city.

The percentage of those who have recovered touched 90% in two zones -- Tondiarpet (91%) and Royapuram (90%) while Manali recorded an 89% recovery.

As The New Indian Express reported earlier, Ambattur remained the zone with the lowest recovery percentage with 77% followed by the Valasaravakkam zone which also had a comparatively lower recovery percentage of 79% compared to other zones in the city. Officials had said that in Ambattur, the active cases will begin decreasing after the next five days.

As for the daily increase rates of new COVID-19 cases calculated by the city corporation, Chennai recorded a slight dip of 0.3% in new cases. The highest increase rate as on Wednesday was recorded in Madhavaram which had a 11.2% increase. On the other hand, Manali recorded the highest decrease in new cases with 9.2%.

Sholinganallur had an 8.7% increase and Anna Nagar had a 6.9% decrease.

Meanwhile, Teynampet has recorded the most number of deaths (316) as on Wednesday with a case fatality rate of 3%. Tiruvottiyur also comes close to a 3% case fatality rate with 2.91%. The case fatality rate for Chennai itself was at 2.13%.

Corporation seeks details of people with disabilities to hand out relief

The city corporation asked persons with disabilities with a permanent residence in Chennai or those from other districts who are here during the lockdown period to give out their details to the daily survey staff who visit their homes every day.

This will help them receive the Rs 1000 relief that has been announced for persons with disabilities by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, according to a statement from the civic body on Wednesday.

Persons with disabilities may provide survey staff with photocopies of their identity card and ration/Aadhaar card to avail the relief amount, the statement said.

For further information, division offices may be contacted, the statement added.