Koyambedu market revamping begins, likely to reopen in two months if COVID-19 under control

Official sources told The New Indian Express that work orders have already been issued for Rs 2 crore and more tenders will be floated to revamp the market

Published: 29th July 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 06:37 PM

Koyambedu market

An inside view of Koyambedu vegetable market before it was shut down (File | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rains may have yet again hit the temporary market in Thirumazhisai but there is something to cheer for the traders as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has started work to revamp the Koyambedu wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market.

Due to lack of infrastructure and waterlogging at the new site, there is a growing chorus among traders to reopen the Koyambedu market and officials have started work to revamp it.

Official sources told The New Indian Express that work orders have already been issued for Rs 2 crore and more tenders will be floated to revamp the market. Officials believe that once this is done, the Koyambedu market will get a new look following which the traders will be shifted back if the COVID-19 outbreak has been brought under control.

While sources refuse to give a time frame for the reopening of the Koyambedu market, it is learnt that it could be thrown open in the next two months if all goes well.

Meanwhile, monsoon preparedness work is going on in Thirumazhisai. The water is being pumped out and officials are working to ensure the temporary market is back in business.

However, traders rue that the rains have hit the trade hard as vegetable stocks could not be unloaded due to inundation. The entire area has turned into a puddle and vegetable wholesale traders were forced to sell it at a cheap rate.

S Chandran, Market Management Committee Licensed Merchants Association president and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary, said that traders have been giving representations to the government to shift them back to Koyambedu so that they can sell their wares peacefully.

