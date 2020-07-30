Ahead of Bakrid, cow vigilantism strikes Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a grim reminder of the multiple episodes of cow vigilantism witnessed in northern parts of the country, two such cases were reported in the city and its outskirts on Thursday. While members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi are alleged to have been involved in both these cases, that have come ahead of Bakrid, no FIRs were filed by the police officials concerned.

In the first case, a 50-year-old man was transporting seven cows to a shed in Kancheepuram, when a few persons allegedly blocked the vehicle and attacked him. The Kancheepuram taluk police reached the spot and rescued the man. "They thought the man was taking the cows to a slaughterhouse," said an policeman.

In the second case, in the city limits, a 55-year-old man who was taking his cow for grazing was stopped by a few members of the same group in Villivakkam. After enquiring about where he was from, a few members of the group allegedly tried to attack him. Soon, the onlookers informed the police, who arrived at the spot. The miscreants were sent away with a warning. Senior police officers said they had asked their subordinates to be on vigil to avoid such incidents as Bakrid is around the corner.