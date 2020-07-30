Madras HC restrains Youtuber Maridhas from posting any videos against private Tamil news channel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notices to Youtuber Maridhas and also restrained him from posting any more videos against Tamil news channel News 18 Tamil Nadu.



Justice CV Karthikeyan of the Madras High Court ordered notice to the Youtuber Maridhas answers on the plea filed by M Gunasekaran of TV 18 Broadcast limited.

According to the petitioner, the YouTuber has been posting several videos against the Channel and also its senior editor spreading baseless allegations and defamatory remarks. The spreading of fake news against the organisations and also on the personal lives damaging the reputation without any proof was being spread, added the petition.

CV Karthikeyan recording the submissions soon ordered notices against the Youtuber and restrained him from making any more videos against the Channel.



The judge ordering an interim stay on the posting of videos also directed the Youtuber to remove the previous videos. The judge adjourned the plea to August 12 for the next hearing.