Ordinance gives details of properties in Veda Nilayam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has, on May 22, promulgated an Ordinance to provide for the establishment of a foundation for making long-term arrangements for the conversion of ‘Veda Nilayam,’ the residence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at Poes Garden, Chennai, into a memorial, for upkeep and management thereof, and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Ordinance has details of the movable and immovable properties in the building. The properties include a little over 4 kg of gold, over 600 kg of silver, electronic items apart from documents, mementoes and books.