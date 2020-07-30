Veggie market to be revamped

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As traders demand to reopen Koyambedu market due to lack of infrastructure in Thirumazhisai, CMDA, has started work to revamp the Koyambedu wholesale fruits, vegetable and flower market. Officials said that already work orders of Rs 2 crore have been issued.

More tenders will be floated. Officials say once revamp is done, traders will be shifted back. Sources said that the market could be open in the next two months if all goes well. Meanwhile, rain water is being pumped out of Thirumazhisai, to ensure business.

The traders have been giving representations to government to shift them back to Koyambedu, said S Chandran, Market management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu, general secretary.