STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: Ray of hope as daily cases in Chennai dip closer to three-digit mark

With around 12,000 tests daily, the positivity rate in the city has been hovering around the 9 percent mark. The civic body has vowed to bring it to five percent by August.

Published: 31st July 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers leaving after spraying disinfectant at Arumbakkam in Chennai

Sanitation workers leaving after spraying disinfectant at Arumbakkam in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Weeks after the daily COVID-19 tally in the city stabilized around the 1200 mark, the number of cases came down further to 1013, close to the three-digit mark, on Friday.

The COVID-19 growth rate in the city has been low ever since cases dropped from 2,400 in the first week of July. Since then, the number of people who recovered rose from 60 percent to 85 percent, while active cases have fallen to just 12.7 percent now.

Out of the 99,794 people infected in the city, 84,916 have been discharged, while only 12,765 are still undergoing treatment.

Officials from the Corporation’s Public Health Department said that most people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the first week of July have now been discharged. “The current active cases are those who tested positive in the past week or so,’’ the official said.

The official said that most of the cases are mild to moderate and were mostly diagnosed through fever camps or contact tracing. “They are kept in the care centres between four to seven days. Once they are stable, they are sent home on condition that they quarantine themselves for 14 days,’’ he said.

Corporation officials claimed that so far, the condition of patients has not deteriorated after they were sent home from care centres. "Door-to-door survey staff continue to monitor the discharged patients to ensure that their condition does not suddenly deteriorate," the official added.

Four corporation zones in the city -- Teynampet, Manali, Tondiarpet and Royapuram -- now have active cases at 10 percent or below. Six zones have a recovery rate of more than 85 percent.

With around 12,000 tests daily, the positivity rate in the city has been hovering around the 9 percent mark. The civic body has vowed to bring it to five percent by August. Experts said that a positivity rate of five percent or below is a good sign that the city has contained the spread.

However, the decrease in the number of people attending fever camps is a cause for concern. From about 30,000 people attending the camps daily in the first week of July, now only about 25,000 people attend daily.

Average outpatients per camp is low at just 48 people, which could be a good sign, while the positivity rate at the camps is 20 percent, as 15,113 people were found to be positive out of the 77,358 samples taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Chennai COVID-19 cases
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp