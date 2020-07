Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 3. Here's the full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance, power supply to be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Monday (August 3). The supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed, said a Tangedco statement.

The details of areas as follows:

In the areas of Selaiyur: Kannan Nagar, IOB Colony, Ponniamman Koil Street, Selaiyur, Karnam Street, Raja Iyyer Street, Ranganathan Street, Muthalamman Street, Part of Velachery Main Road, Elumalai Street, New Balaji Nagar, Mullai Street, Avvai Street, Bharathi Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Madha Koil Street, Palayathan Street, Part of Ranganathan Nagar, Burma Colony Harington Road, Easwaran Koil Street, Ramasamy Street.

In the areas of Tondaiarpet: Cornation Nagar, TNSCB Quarters, J.J Nagar, Sudhandirapuram, Sigiranthaplayam, Motchapuram, K.H Road, Meenambal Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar Quarters, Kamaraj Nagar, New Sasthiri Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Driver Colony, E H Road, Thiyagappa Chetty Street.