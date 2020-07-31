Tamil Nadu government to rename three metro rail stations in Chennai after late Chief Ministers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has passed an order on Friday to rename three metro rail stations in Chennai after three late Chief Ministers of the State.

According to the order, Alandur metro will now be Aringar Anna Alandur Metro, Central will be renamed as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro and CMBT metro as Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro. Earlier, the State had renamed the Central Railway Station after the late three-time CM MGR.

Meanwhile, the nine-kilometre metro rail line in north Chennai from Old Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, missed its July deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As many equipments could not be imported from other countries, the work had taken a hit.

CMRL officials said that the new deadline would be around early 2021. "We expect the line to be operation by then," an official said. The north Chennai line will connect Old Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. Once operation, this line is expected to connect the north Chennai areas to major parts of the city and also fasten the commute time.

CMRL has also delayed the tender process for tunnelling work for the line between Madhavaram and Taramani. "Tender submission dates are extended due to COVID-19. It all depends on the situation of the pandemic," an official said.

The 118 km phase 2 line is funded by JICA.