Chennai doctor back on COVID-19 duty after winning fight against virus

“Despite following all the hygiene measures and wearing kits, I still got infected. It could be because of the high viral load that doctors are exposed to,’’ says Dr Ravi.

Dr A Ravi (in orange shirt) speaking to the press after recovering from COVID-19

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a happy moment for Dr A Ravi when he donned his white coat again and got back to treating COVID-19 patients after a fortnight.

Appointed as the nodal officer for COVID-19 treatment at Stanley Hospital in January, Dr Ravi has treated hundreds of patients and has been part of all the official meetings in the hospital. But he didn't know at the time that he would contract the virus and turn into a patient himself.

“I had a high fever some 15 days ago but got well the next day. But again, I got fatigue and a dry cough, which is when I decided to take a test,’’ he told reporters at a press conference at the hospital on Monday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the Salem native said it was an emotional setback for him when he tested positive but later on he self-isolated himself. “In ten days, I showed improvement and recovered 75 percent. After that, I tested negative and now am ready to get back,’’ he said.

On Monday, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar had taken to Twitter to congratulate Dr Ravi. The Minister along with the Health Secretary also met the doctor at the hospital.

Like any other patient affected by COVID-19, Dr Ravi also grappled with loneliness during his isolation. “Yes, I felt lonely as I needed to be in self-isolation. I also tend to overthink about the complications,’’ he said.

He tells people with comorbid conditions to be cautious. “People with diabetes must not just take tablets but also check their blood sugar levels and ensure it has come down. If we are taking our medications correctly, we will come out well,’’ he added.

Dr Ravi suggests that Kabasura Kudineer and vitamin tablets would also help in boosting immunity. “Take proper food and have adequate sleep,’’ he adds.

