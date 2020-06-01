Hyundai supports central government's vision of 'self-reliant' India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In line with the government’s vision of ‘self-reliant’ India and to support the state and Central governments’ objective of promoting economic revival, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) began production at its plant on May 8 producing more than 5,000 units for the export market. Speaking about Hyundai’s export strategy, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

said, “We began our export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate ‘Make in India — Made for the World’. In line with our global strategy, we have now exported more than three million vehicles to 88 countries which reaffirm our commitment to the country.” “We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5,000 units in May 2020. This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localisation and to accentuate economic recovery.

Drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ we will continue to offer all-round premium experience to our customers through our quality products, both in India and global markets,” he added. In 2019, Hyundai Motor India exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants according to countryspecific preference and demand. With a market share of 26% in CY 2019 to the total exports of passenger cars from India has made Hyundai a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry.

Currently, Hyundai Motor India is exporting 10 trendsetting models namely – ATOS (SANTRO), GRAND i10, XCENT, GRAND i10 (NIOS) & GRAND i10 (AURA), ELITE i20, i20 ACTIVE, ACCENT (VERNA), VENUE and All New CRETA. Globally, Hyundai Exports ‘Made-In-India’ cars to 88 countries — Latin America (33 countries), Africa (28 countries), Asia Pacific (26 countries) and Europe (1 country).