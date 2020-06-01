STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Hyundai supports central government's vision of 'self-reliant' India

In line with the government’s vision of ‘self-reliant’ India and to support the state and Central governments’ objective of promoting economic revival, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Published: 01st June 2020 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

hyundai

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In line with the government’s vision of ‘self-reliant’ India and to support the state and Central governments’ objective of promoting economic revival, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) began production at its plant on May 8 producing more than 5,000 units for the export market. Speaking about Hyundai’s export strategy, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

said, “We began our export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate ‘Make in India — Made for the World’. In line with our global strategy, we have now exported more than three million vehicles to 88 countries which reaffirm our commitment to the country.” “We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5,000 units in May 2020. This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localisation and to accentuate economic recovery.

Drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ we will continue to offer all-round premium experience to our customers through our quality products, both in India and global markets,” he added. In 2019, Hyundai Motor India exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants according to countryspecific preference and demand. With a market share of 26% in CY 2019 to the total exports of passenger cars from India has made Hyundai a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry.

Currently, Hyundai Motor India is exporting 10 trendsetting models namely – ATOS (SANTRO), GRAND i10, XCENT, GRAND i10 (NIOS) & GRAND i10 (AURA), ELITE i20, i20 ACTIVE, ACCENT (VERNA), VENUE and All New CRETA. Globally, Hyundai Exports ‘Made-In-India’ cars to 88 countries — Latin America (33 countries), Africa (28 countries), Asia Pacific (26 countries) and Europe (1 country).

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hyundai Hyundai Motor India SS Kim Self reliant India Atma Nirbhar coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp